share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Marijuana Changes Sperm — But Scientists Don’t Know Exactly How

“As a precaution, stop using cannabis for at least six months before trying to conceive.”

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Dec 27, 2018
Marijuana Changes Sperm -- But Scientists Don't Know in What Way
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthfertility
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related