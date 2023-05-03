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Labour Ministry Moves to Ease the Fallout of Extended Maternity Leave

A proposal is in the works to partially subsidize maternity leave benefits.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Nov 16, 2018
maternity leave benefits
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PowerIdentitymaternity leave
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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