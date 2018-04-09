share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Just Because Prenups Are Western Doesn’t Mean They’re Good for Women

A premarital power imbalance can’t be solved with a legal document.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Apr 9, 2018
maneka gandhi prenuptial agreement
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticegender
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related