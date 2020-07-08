share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Japanese Researchers Show Humidity Can Slow the Spread of Covid19 Through Air

One possible explanation is particles emitted by infected people in dry air, remain drier and therefore lighter — making it easier for them to linger for longer.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Oct 15, 2020
can covid19 spread through air
Image Credit: Alamy
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcovid19
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related