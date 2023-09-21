share
The Swdl
Israeli Protesters Illustrate How to Dissent During a Pandemic

Standing two metres apart, people in Tel Aviv protested Netanyahu’s latest move to extend his prime ministership.

Rajvi Desai
Apr 21, 2020
Image Credit: Getty Images
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

