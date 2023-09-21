share
The Swdl
India Dissents: How People Challenged Restrictive Beauty Norms in 2020

“I was told that lifting weights is for men…. I can lift more than my bodyweight now.”

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Dec 29, 2020
challenging beauty norms 2020
Image Credit: Benafsha/The Swaddle
The Swaddle Team

