share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

In a First, Astronomers Watch a Galaxy Die in Real‑Time

The historic observations are challenging some fundamental assumptions about the trajectory of such star systems.

written by
Satviki Sanjay
published
Jan 13, 2021
death of a galaxy
Image Credit: ESO/M. Kornmesser
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencespace
AuthorSatviki Sanjay

Satviki Sanjay is an editorial intern at The Swaddle. She's currently studying philosophy at Miranda House. When not studying, she can be found writing about gender, internet culture, sexuality, technology, and mental health. She loves talking to people, and you can always find her on Instagram @satvikii.

Related