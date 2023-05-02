share
The Swdl
In a Breakthrough, Scientists Make Donor Lungs Universally Compatible By Changing Blood Group

The research changed A-type blood group lungs into O-type, potentially saving transplant wait times that can “lead to improvements in fairness of organ allocation.”

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Feb 18, 2022
donor lungs converted to universal blood type
Image Credits: Depositphotos
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

