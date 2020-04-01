share
The Swdl
ICMR Recommends Pooling Test Samples for Covid19 in Low‑Infection Areas

‘Pool testing’ is expected to save costs and manpower, besides helping labs test more samples, faster.

Devrupa Rakshit
Apr 14, 2020
Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

