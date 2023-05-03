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Humans Aren’t The Only Species Facing a Male Fertility Crisis

Climate change is damaging insect sperm.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Nov 14, 2018
male fertility crisis
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BodiesHealthfertility
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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