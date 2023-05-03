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More Evidence that Male Abstinence Before IVF Is Unnecessary — and May Be Counterproductive

No need to hold it in, fellas.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Sep 28, 2018
male abstinence before ivf
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BodiesHealthfertility
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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