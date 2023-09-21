share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

More Evidence that Male Abstinence Before IVF Is Unnecessary — and May Be Counterproductive

No need to hold it in, fellas.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Sep 28, 2018
male abstinence before ivf
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthfertility
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related