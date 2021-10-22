share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How Human‑led Poaching and Hunting Have Altered Rhinoceros Horns

A study of photographs reveals a steady decline in the length of rhino horns from 1886 to 2018. Researchers suspect that over time, humans have been killing rhinos with the largest horns, creating selective pressur...

written by
Amlan Sarkar
published
Nov 2, 2022
rhino horns hunting
Image Credit: 123RF
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceevolution
AuthorAmlan Sarkar

Amlan Sarkar is a staff writer at TheSwaddle. He writes about the intersection between pop culture and politics. You can reach him on Instagram @amlansarkr.

Related