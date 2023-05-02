share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How Gene‑Editing Technology Can Offer a Potential HIV Cure

“This capability to turn genes on and off in cells isolated directly from human blood is a game changer.”

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Apr 5, 2022
gene editing for HIV
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
FutureScienceHealth
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related