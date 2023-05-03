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Family Law Reform Moves Away from a Uniform Civil Code — But Toward Gender Equality

That is, if the government decides to implement the Law Commission’s recommendations.

written by
Flavia Agnes
published
Sep 18, 2018
uniform civil code
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PowerJusticefamily law
AuthorFlavia Agnes

Flavia Agnes is a women’s rights lawyer based in Mumbai.

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