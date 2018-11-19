share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Is Coffee Good for You? Here Is What (a Lot of) Research Says

Coffee reduces the risk of several diseases. It can also cause anxiety and disrupt sleep.

written by
Pallavi Prasad
published
Aug 26, 2019
effects of coffee
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthResearch
AuthorPallavi Prasad

Pallavi Prasad is The Swaddle's Features Editor. When she isn't fighting for gender justice and being righteous, you can find her dabbling in street and sports photography, reading philosophy, drowning in green tea, and procrastinating on doing the dishes.

Related