share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Diet More Important Than Exercise for Keeping Bones Strong, Says Study

A calcium-rich diet is best way to build and maintain bone mass.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Oct 18, 2018
improve bone strength
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthfitness
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related