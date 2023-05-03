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Diet More Important Than Exercise for Keeping Bones Strong, Says Study

A calcium-rich diet is best way to build and maintain bone mass.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Oct 18, 2018
improve bone strength
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BodiesHealthfitness
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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