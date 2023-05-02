share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Denmark Becomes Latest Country to Define Rape by Lack of Consent, Rather Than by Violence

“Now it will be clear, that if both parties do not consent to sex, then it’s rape,” says the country’s justice minister.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Dec 18, 2020
denmarks-rape-laws.jpg
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticeconsent
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related