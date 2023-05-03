share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Study: Illiteracy Can Triple the Risk of Developing Dementia

“Even [with only] a few years of education, people who learn to read and write may have lifelong advantages over people who never learn these skills.”

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Nov 26, 2019
dementia-and-illiteracy-2.jpg
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related