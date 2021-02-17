share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Covid19 Vaccines Are Now Being Tested on Child Volunteers. But Can Kids Really Volunteer?

Given kids’ cognitive and emotional immaturity and legal dependency, it’s questionable whether they can truly consent to medical research.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Feb 17, 2021
covid19 vaccine trials on children
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthconsent
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related