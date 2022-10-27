share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Cognitive Science Has an English Bias, Notes New Research

“The over-reliance on English in the cognitive sciences has led to an underestimation of the centrality of language to cognition at large.”

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Oct 27, 2022
cognitive science english
Image credits – Alamy
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindcognition
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related