The Swdl
China Revises Livestock List to Exclude Dogs in the Wake of Covid19

China has also banned the breeding, trading, and consumption of wildlife for the time being.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Apr 10, 2020
dogs not livestock in China
Image Credit: Getty Images
Tags
FutureEnvironmentcoronavirus
Rajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

