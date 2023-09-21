share
Centre Approves Razing 140 Hectares of Goan Forest for Railway Project

“The irony is that the people who are constitutionally elected to safeguard … our environment are the same group of people … giving said clearances.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Mar 2, 2021
why are goa forests being cut down
Image Credit: The Indian Express
Devrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

