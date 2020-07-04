share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Can Apocalyptic Sci‑Fi Movies About Climate Change Serve As a Tool for Climate Activism?

The invisibility of climate change is best countered through cinema that allows people to “see” the impact of environmental devastation.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jul 27, 2021
climate change in sci-fi movies
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentclimate crisis
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related