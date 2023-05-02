share
The Swdl
Body Dysmorphic Disorder Is on the Rise; Here’s What You Need to Know About It

The rising popularity of weight-loss fads like Ozempic prompts concerns about body dysmorphic disorder, which experts say is getting worse.

written by
Akankshya Bahinipaty
published
Mar 14, 2023
what is body dysmorphic disorder
Image Credit: Getty/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorAkankshya Bahinipaty

Akankshya Bahinipaty writes about the intersection of gender, queerness, and race, especially in the South Asian context. Her background in political science and communication have shaped her past multimedia and broadcasting experience, and also her interest in current events.

