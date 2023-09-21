share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Boarding Schools Are Only Advantageous for Kids Equipped to Handle Them

For children who haven’t been exposed to varied social environments at an early age, boarding schools can be traumatic.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
May 28, 2019
Boarding school mental health
Image Credit: Taare Zameen Par
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthchildren
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related