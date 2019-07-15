share
The Swdl
Reusing Seafood Shells Could Be the Solution to Curbing Plastic Production, Ocean Waste

Chitin, a tough material found in crustacean shells, has plastic-like properties and degrades within a few months.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Jul 18, 2019
biodegradable plastics
Image Credit: society6.com
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

