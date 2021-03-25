share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

An Ocean Heatwave Is Causing Mass Jellyfish Die‑Offs

“A changing climate creates new winners and losers in every ecosystem.”

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Mar 25, 2021
jellyfish climate change
Image credit: MikeyWorld@OceanShores
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentbiodiversity
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related