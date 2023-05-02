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Woe Is Me! “My Friend Slapped Me. How Should I React?”

Woe Is Me! is a series in which The Swaddle team indulges your pity party with advice you’ll probably ignore.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Dec 18, 2022
friend slapped me
Image Credit: Doosara Aadmi (1977)
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Tags
SocietyCulturefriendship
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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