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Why the Nobel Peace Prize Matters This Year

While previous honors have been conferred upon individuals after a crisis, this year’s nomination recognizes a crisis as it unfolds.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Oct 6, 2022
nobel peace prize favorite
Image Credits – Britannica
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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