Why So Many Indians Are Lying in Therapy

“It’s a basic truth of the human condition that everybody lies. The only variable is about what,” is a famous dialogue from the drama series House. An American study from 2015 shows that this “malady of dishonesty” makes its way into therapy too. Involving more than 500 adults in therapy, it found that over 90% of the participants had lied to their therapist at some point or the other. Despite the lack of similar data about Indians in therapy, the country’s long history of stigmatizing mental health and beliefs around propriety suggests that a similar story is playing out here too.

“I told [my therapist] I enjoy going on dates to meet new people. The truth [is] I was using casual sex with strangers to avoid processing my recent breakup,” says D., who admits to having been depressed and anxious too. But she was worried that revealing the extent of it could lead her therapist to suggest medication – something that she thought was “bad.”

The 2015 study also found that embarrassment was a leading reason for more than 60% of the participants lying to their therapists. “My behavior creeped out a woman I liked; I was always so nervous and anxious around her that it made her uncomfortable,” says H., adding how he couldn’t admit this to this therapist, fearing judgment. Instead, he told her that his crush had drifted away from him because of a mutual misunderstanding.

“Most of the time, we want to present our best selves… So, even in this most confidential of all places – psychotherapy – we are still protecting our sense of self,” explains Barry Farber, one of the authors of Secrets and Lies in Psychotherapy.

In India, mental illness is often perceived as a sign of weakness and lack of discipline or willpower. The deeply ingrained stigmas not only prompt fear of societal judgment but can unconsciously pave the path for self-judgment, too – preventing people from opening up to their therapists about the true extent of their emotional turbulence, in case they do manage to seek help. “I told my therapist that I'd gotten over an ex; in reality, I was helplessly mourning my decision to leave them,” S. told The Swaddle. The growing glorification of stoicism also contributes to self-judgment and dishonesty within the therapy space.

Trauma survivors, too, may lie to their therapists – steering clear of discussing their traumatic experiences – for fear of reliving them. Explaining their thought process, Farber tells TIME, “It’s going to bring me back to an experience or experiences that have been so difficult [and] so overwhelming, and I’m fearful that if I talk about it, it will re-traumatize me.”

R., for example, told her psychiatrist that she wasn't physically or mentally abused by her mother as a child. “It felt morally wrong to call them an ‘abuser’ because they brought me up,” she recounts.

“There are people who have experienced trauma in their lives – bullying, abuse, neglect, abusive family dynamics – and other forms of trauma that are not so clear-cut. Unlike ‘big T traumas’ – the type where the abuser-victim dynamic is clear; for example, being the victim of an assault or a robbery – family trauma can often be ambiguous and confusing,” explains Robyn Koslowitz, a clinical psychologist.

Providing further insight into the psyche of someone who’s been through a traumatic experience, Koslowitz notes, “People who have survived bullying or abusive family dynamics are used to having aggressive behavior explained away… When a patient works up the courage to finally tell her therapist about an incident, only to have the therapist join the pantheon of minimizers or gaslighters, can be a terrifying prospect.” According to her, this can induce some trauma survivors to magnify the extent of trauma they suffered – like “turning a sneer into a shout, an implied slight into a spoken insult, or a scary look into a physical altercation,” which is yet another form of lying.

Moreover, the collectivistic culture in India places a strong emphasis on family harmony – forcing people to conform to societal norms and expectations, even if it means hiding their true thoughts, emotions, behaviors, and experiences. This is also the reason why so many Indians lead double lives. And so, within Indian society’s framework, patients may lie to therapists to maintain the facade of conformity – hesitating even to admit the gravity of their trauma to themselves – in a bid to avoid potential conflict with their families.

Dishonesty within the patient-therapist relationship can defeat the very purpose of therapy: healing. When patients do not reveal the true extent of their struggles, therapy becomes less effective, as the therapist is working with incomplete information. This can lead to misdiagnoses, inappropriate treatment plans, and prolonged suffering for patients.

Building upon the example of someone who might exaggerate their trauma, Koslowitz says, “[T]his can be ultimately counterproductive because the validation the therapist will provide won't feel as authentic or satisfying.” Honesty, thus, is unsurprisingly the best policy. “Sometimes, having that conversation – about being tempted to lie or exaggerate so that the therapist will understand the dynamic – is what moves therapy forward and helps clarify the ambiguous underlying dynamics.”

However, the onus of honesty isn’t on patients alone; therapists must also facilitate it by providing non-judgmental spaces. As many patients fear, some therapists – who have also been socially conditioned by a prejudiced society – do nurture personal biases. “I used to hide my entire sexual experience from my first therapist… Turns out it was a good decision,” says X, who eventually found out that their therapist did have reservations about “young people hooking up.”

Yet another person shared how their trauma was invalidated: “I went to [the therapist] to process my abuse-related trauma, and the first thing she said to me was: ‘Most girls overthink what happened; it may not have been sexual abuse at all, I have seen many cases where girls call it abuse but it is just an elder showing love.’”

“Unlike being judgmental, which doesn’t serve any purpose, keeping an open mind opens up a lot of doors to explore,” Rhea Gandhi, a psychotherapist, told The Swaddle, highlighting the importance of mental health professionals extending a non-judgmental ear to their patients. In the context of patients self-medicating with psychedelics and other drugs, Gandhi recommended responding with a “curious approach” even if the therapist does “not want to do drugs themselves.”

To overcome the barriers that stand in the path of honesty between therapists and their patients, concerted efforts to raise awareness, promote cultural competence among therapists, educate patients, and foster an environment of trust and non-judgment are the building blocks that India’s therapeutic infrastructure so desperately needs.