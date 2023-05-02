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The First Known ‘Plague Victim’ Was a 5,000‑Year‑Old Hunter‑Gatherer, Scientists Find

The new contender for “patient zero” provides insights into the spread of the bacteria, Yersinia pestis, which caused the bubonic plague in Europe.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jul 1, 2021
when did plague start
Image Credit: Dominik Goldner, BGAEU, Berlin
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AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

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