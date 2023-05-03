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SC Notice Asks Indian Insurance Regulatory Body Why There Is Still No Coverage for Mental Health

The Mental Healthcare Act of 2017 mandates such coverage, but mental health continues to be neglected by insurance companies.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jun 18, 2020
mental health insurance india
Image credit: Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle/iStock
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AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

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