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Rising Temperatures at Night May Increase Mortality Risk by 60%, Study Warns

The nights getting hotter due to climate change may lead to a corresponding increase in mortality, a new study warns.

written by
Amlan Sarkar
published
Aug 10, 2022
heat mortality
Image credits – writerfantast
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BodiesHealthclimate change
AuthorAmlan Sarkar

Amlan Sarkar is a staff writer at TheSwaddle. He writes about the intersection between pop culture and politics. You can reach him on Instagram @amlansarkr.

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