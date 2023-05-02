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Just How Much Do Virtual Meetings Impact Creativity?

A new study shows brainstorming in person may generate more ideas, but the interplay between video calls and creativity deserves more nuance.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Apr 28, 2022
zoom affects creativity
Image Credit:Shutterstock
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SocietyCulturecovid19 lockdown
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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