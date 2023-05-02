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Instagram’s Pivot to Video May Forever Turn Our Lives Into Content

The shift toward video over photos means we now have to be better at “performing” authenticity too.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jul 27, 2022
Instagram video changes
Image credits: Freepik
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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