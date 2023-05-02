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Desert Sands ‘Breathe’ Water Vapor, Research Shows

The maintenance of steady moisture helps organisms sustain in dunes; the microorganisms in turn keep the dunes stable.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Mar 31, 2022
sand can breathe water vapor
Image Credits: Mark Kuiper/Unsplash
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FutureScienceecosystems
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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