share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

A 51,000‑Year‑Old Bone Carving Shows Neanderthals May Have Had ‘Artistic’ Skills

Skills, such as artistic prowess, assumed to be unique to modern humans may have been present in Neanderthals too, research suggests.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jul 6, 2021
were neanderthals artistic
Image Credit: Sciencealert.com
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
FutureScienceArchaeology
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related